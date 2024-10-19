Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon Sells 1,843 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $92,186.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,677.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $44,297.92.

On Friday, September 27th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 49,231 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,286,779.95.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $7,427,457.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 3.54. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business's revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

JANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

