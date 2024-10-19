Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 643 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dayforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Dayforce stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

