JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

JFE Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.24%.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

