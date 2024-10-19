John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.29. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 123,533 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 223,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 212,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 95,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

