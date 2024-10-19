John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.29. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 123,533 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Trading Halts Explained
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.