JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 67,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50. The company has a market cap of $647.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

