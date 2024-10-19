JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

