JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,417,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 483% from the previous session’s volume of 242,943 shares.The stock last traded at $46.03 and had previously closed at $46.05.
JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,352,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.