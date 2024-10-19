JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Cut by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. 3,316,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.