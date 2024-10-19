JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78,869 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,381,000 after purchasing an additional 437,404 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,570,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,091,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

