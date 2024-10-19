JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Position Reduced by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.5% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,498,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,381,000 after acquiring an additional 437,404 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,570,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,091,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

