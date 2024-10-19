JUNO Hits 1-Day Volume of $65,248.05 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, JUNO has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $65,248.05 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

