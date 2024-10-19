Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $40.66. 6,942,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

