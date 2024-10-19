Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 207.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 282,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 182.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 96,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,324,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,134,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

