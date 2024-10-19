Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.28. 8,609,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,851. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

