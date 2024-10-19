Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after buying an additional 395,856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,301.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 173,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 439.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 117,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,440. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

