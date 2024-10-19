Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,928 Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 504.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of INCO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.91. 154,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,434. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40.

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

