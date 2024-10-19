Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $107,673,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,486 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,690 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,461,000 after acquiring an additional 855,326 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.92. 947,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

