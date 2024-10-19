Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.5% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $292.29. 2,738,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,240. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

