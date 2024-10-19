Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

