Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up about 2.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.06% of Markel Group worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,592.00 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,563.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,561.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

