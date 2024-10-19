Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Anterix were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.