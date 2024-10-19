Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $21.39 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. MasTec makes up approximately 4.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in MasTec were worth $21,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 46.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 32.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,212 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

MasTec stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $130.22. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -908.21 and a beta of 1.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

