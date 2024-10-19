KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 41,635 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

