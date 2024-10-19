KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,878 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,670,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.