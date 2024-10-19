KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

