KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 10,107 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

