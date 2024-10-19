KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 451 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after buying an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

