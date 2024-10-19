Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €81.20 ($88.26) and last traded at €81.90 ($89.02), with a volume of 73158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €81.15 ($88.21).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00.

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

