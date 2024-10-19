Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 337,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 410,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

