Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 324 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The company has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.71.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.