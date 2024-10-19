Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

