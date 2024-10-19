Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Given New $115.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRRO. William Blair initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Korro Bio has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Korro Bio news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $799,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

