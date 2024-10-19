Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $259,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

