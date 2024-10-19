Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $9.58 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $405.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.78 and a 200-day moving average of $385.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

