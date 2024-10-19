Kraft Asset Management LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kraft Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,780. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

