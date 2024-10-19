Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Senior Officer David Shea Sells 28,000 Shares

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Shea sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$14,840.00.

David Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, David Shea sold 142,500 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$223,782.00.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of CVE:PNG opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$391.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics ( CVE:PNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.60 million. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0749482 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.