Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Senior Officer David Shea Sells 28,000 Shares

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Shea sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$14,840.00.
David Shea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, David Shea sold 142,500 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$223,782.00.
Shares of CVE:PNG opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$391.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
