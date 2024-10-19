Kujira (KUJI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148,020.23

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $44.75 million and approximately $148,020.23 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.41333529 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $305,557.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

