Lam Group Inc. Has $695,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 667,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,875. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.