Lam Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB)

Lam Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUSB. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,072,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000.

Get Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUSB remained flat at $50.90 during midday trading on Friday. 75,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.