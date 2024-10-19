LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.15 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and $139,697.94 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LandWolf (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00250510 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL)’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,838,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,838,595 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,838,606.550165. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00211278 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $127,872.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LandWolf (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LandWolf (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.