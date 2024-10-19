Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Company Profile

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

