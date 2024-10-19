Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $650.00 at Mizuho

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $575.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LII. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $602.85 on Thursday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $334.53 and a fifty-two week high of $627.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,334.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lennox International by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.