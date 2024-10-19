LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $6,897,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,130.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,350.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,980.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,820.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,394.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

