LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.06.

International Business Machines stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day moving average of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

