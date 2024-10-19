Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 380.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

LXRX stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 605.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,121,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,536,805 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,190,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 691,276 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 420,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

