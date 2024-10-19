Lido Staked ETH Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,647.85 or 0.03876645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion and $22.40 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,751,548 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,768,612.02297862. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,644.35990215 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $29,969,535.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

