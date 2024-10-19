Lista DAO (LISTA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $68.80 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. Lista DAO has a market cap of $68.80 million and $5.33 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,984,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 178,990,250.03816146 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.39486408 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $7,676,271.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

