Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $2.75 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $6.76 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,800,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,773,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00341829 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.