LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Major Shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage Buys 2,104,107 Shares

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 2,104,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $168,328.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,050,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,014.96. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winvest Investment Fund Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 336,100 shares of LogicMark stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.00.

LogicMark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGMK remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,700,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $190,919.30, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. LogicMark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.11. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 104.48% and a negative net margin of 146.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LogicMark, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

