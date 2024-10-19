Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.15. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 7,576 shares.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.
